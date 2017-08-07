Tom Daley opens up about 'blissful' married life with husband Dustin Lance Black The Olympic diver and acclaimed producer tied the knot in May

It's been three months since Tom Daley exchanged vows with husband Dustin Lance Black, and the Olympic diver could not be happier! The 23-year-old opened up about his married life with the Oscar-winning producer, claiming his life is "better" now. In a new YouTube video, Tom gushed: "There's something about married life that just changes the way that you think, the way that you feel - how secure you are, just that everyday life seems a whole lot better. It was nice to have him home and be here and be with me while I was training. My training got better and better."

STORY: Tom Daley begins belated honeymoon with husband Dustin Lance Black in Barcelona

In May, the couple, who have been together for four years, tied the knot in a romantic ceremony, surrounded by their loved ones, in the grounds of Bovey Castle in Devon. Although the wedding was kept secret, the lovebirds shared snippets of their big day just moments later with their followers. Tom uploaded a picture of the newlyweds walking hand-in-hand back down the aisle. Alongside the image, which was taken by professional photographer Andy Mac, the sports star announced: "On 6th May 2017, I married the love of my life @dlanceblack. We shared the day with 120 of our closest friends and family, from Texarkana to Plymouth! Thank you to everyone who made this weekend the most special weekend of our lives!"

🇪🇸 S A G R A D A F A M I L I A 🇪🇸 A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley1994) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:52am PDT

Dustin, meanwhile, shared a photograph taken at a quieter moment after the wedding, showing him and Tom stood on a bridge, holding hands and gazing into each other's eyes. The 42-year-old joked alongside: "So… what did you get up to this weekend?" The Plymouth-born athlete and his American partner have been dating since 2013 and announced their engagement two years later. Over the weekend, Tom shared pictures from their belated honeymoon in Barcelona. The couple postponed their getaway so Tom could compete in the World Diving Championships in Budapest in July.

STORY: Tom Daley's brother Will welcomes Dustin Lance Black to family with sweet message

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the professional diver told fans: "So this honeymoon thing… I highly recommend it." He also posted a photo of himself and Dustin visiting the Sagrada Familia on Monday morning, simply adding the caption: "S A G R A D A F A M I L I A". It is believed that the Spanish city was just the first stop on the couple's honeymoon and they will soon be moving on to another destination.