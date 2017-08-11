Flashback Friday: the story behind this Robbie Williams wedding cover HELLO!'s editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon interviewed the couple on the eve of the wedding

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda are celebrating seven years of marriage this week, with their wedding anniversary falling on 7 August. The star couple graced the cover of HELLO! back in 2010 when they said "I do" at their Beverly Hills home. And on the eve of their wedding, our editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon had the pleasure of interviewing Robbie and Ayda in LA. The Feel singer even re-enacted his proposal for her!

"They were both on fantastic form, very excited," recalls Rosie. "As the wedding decorations were being finalised in their back garden, Robbie even re-enacted his proposal to Ayda in front of me. 'I'm the happiest man alive,' he told me – and it showed."

The couple's wedding album and world exclusive interview was presentend over 35 glossy pages of the magazine. "When these images landed in the HELLO! office, I wanted to dance with joy," says Rosie. "They are some of the most beautiful wedding photos I have ever seen. The elation on Robbie and Ayda's faces is clear to see."

She added: "I love the fact that nothing was traditional about this wedding. The wedding meal was sushi and steak, and their eight dogs were the bridesmaids! It all made for an unforgettably fabulous issue of HELLO! Happy seventh wedding anniversary Robbie and Ayda!"

The celebration was a truly non-traditional day packed with surprises, from the absence of a best man to the 60 guests being told they were going to James Bond-themed party until moments before the ceremony started. Then there was Robbie bringing the house down with a spontaneous performance of his hit song Angels, which brought guests to their feet for a mass sing-a-long.

At the time, Robbie told us: "Ayda looked like the most beautiful girl in the world. The setting was so magical, and to be surrounded by family and close friends and then see Ayda appear looking so radiant was almost too much for me to take… I'm the happiest man alive."