Danniella Westbrook confirms engagement to new boyfriend Alan Thomason The actress has taken to Twitter to clear up reports about her fiancé

Danniella Westbrook has confirmed that she is engaged to her boyfriend Alan Thomason. The former EastEnders actress has been pictured flashing a huge diamond ring while on holiday with her beau in Spain, leaving many fans to question whether a wedding is on the cards. Danniella has been relatively absent from social media, but as engagement reports swirled, she took to Twitter to clarify the rumours.

Danniella, 43, updated her bioline to read: "Momma, Actress, presenter, writer, fiancé 2 Alan Thomason, loyal friend & West Ham supporter." She also pinned a tweet that shows a photo of the couple kissing in the sea. "For once I actually don't care that the press got his name & age wrong. But for the record he's Alan Thomason he's 34 & he completes me #MyMan," she wrote.

Danniella pictured wearing her engagement ring

The mother-of-two also shared a series of tweets on Thursday, revealing how happy she is. "I'm in the best place of my life and so happy I can't stop smiling," she wrote. "Sorry for my absence from social media but love does that to a girl but I'm back and happiest I've ever been in my life."

Danniella has previously been married twice before. In 1998, she wed van driver Ben Morgan after knowing him for two months. The couple lived in Australia but their marriage ended in divorce nine months later. Before that, Danniella had welcomed her first child, a son Kai, in November 1996 with her ex-boyfriend Robert Fernandez. In 2001, she gave birth to her second child, a daughter Jodie B. Danniella married Jodie's father, Kevin Jenkins, three months later. The family moved to California in 2010 but in late 2011, the soap star returned to the UK with her children. She and Kevin were granted a divorce in 2014.