Why Robbie Williams and wife Ayda spent their 7th wedding anniversary apart The couple married in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! in 2010

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field celebrated their milestone seventh wedding anniversary earlier this week, but unfortunately for the couple, the lovebirds spent the day apart. The Angels singer was on tour in Copenhagen while his wife Ayda was back home in the UK, looking after their two children, daughter Teddy and son Charlton. During an appearance on Loose Women, Ayda, 38, revealed how they spent their anniversary, saying: "Rob had a show in Copenhagen and I was with the kids, so we Skyped and he sent me flowers."

The American actress continued: "Seven years married, eleven together. It makes me feel so grown-up and old! I'm actually going to see him tonight for the first time in a bit so, I shaved my legs. You know it's special when I shave the legs! I know poor guy. I mean I didn't go full thigh, I just went to the knee. It's still a to-do. Seven years, he's lucky he gets the ankle!" She added: "No I feel a bit like a teenager, I'm giddy – little date night, with lots of other people and children and dogs and I'm sure Nando's."

@robbiewilliams ❤️#rydaforever A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) on Aug 7, 2017 at 4:42am PDT

Ayda marked their wedding anniversary on Instagram

On Monday, Ayda celebrated their wedding anniversary by posting a sweet photo on Instagram, showing the couple looking more loved-up than ever. "#rydaforever," she captioned the post, as Elbow's One Day Like This played in the background.

Robbie and Ayda said "I do" in August 2010 at their Beverly Hills home. The wedding, which was exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine, was a strictly non-traditional day packed with surprises, from Robbie and Ayda substituting the traditional bridesmaids for their eight dogs, to the absence of a Best Man, and the 60 guests being told they were going to a James Bond-themed party until moments before the ceremony started.

"The only thing that's traditional about the wedding is the vows. No hen party, no bachelor party, no wedding showers," said Robbie, 43, at the time. "Our doggies are taking the bridesmaid roles!" added Ayda. "I was originally thinking little bow ties for them, but instead they're going to each have flower collars."