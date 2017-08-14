WATCH Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black's never-before-seen wedding video The 23-year-old diving star posted the five-minute clip to his YouTube channel

Tom Daley has shared the first official video from his wedding to screenwriter Dustin Lance Black on his YouTube channel, taking to his Instagram to announce news of the clip. "Our honeymoon feels like the perfect time to finally share our magical day," he wrote. "We know our wedding was only possible thanks to the brave work of countless people for generations before us, so in that tradition, we will donate any revenue from this video to the 'LGBT+ Switchboard' and 'It Gets Better' in hopes of making things even better for future generations. You can watch the video through the link in my bio."

Tom and Dustin married in a beautiful ceremony in May

The 23-year-old Olympic diver married Dustin, 43, in a May ceremony at Bovey Castle, Devon. The video – which shows unseen footage from their big day, including the couple getting ready for the wedding and clips which show them saying their vows – has so far gained more than 300,000 views together with 23,000 likes, with many fans rushing to compliment the couple.

"OMG!!! MY HEART!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!! YOU DESERVE ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD!!! I WISH YOU ALL THE BEST!!! LOVE YOU GUYS!!!" wrote one user, while another questioned: "DID Lance direct this movie ... cause its beautiful :)."

The couple are on their honeymoon in Spain

The Olympic bronze-winning medallist and his Oscar-winning husband are currently taking a belated honeymoon in Spain, and are sharing various pictures from the adventure to their social media accounts along the way. One snap shows the couple visiting the Basílica de la Sagrada Família while another shows the couple biking through a field on a sunny day: "Day one at the dreamy @hotelcamiral: fantasy vs. reality = I'm totally beating @tomdaley1994 vs. I'm totally wrecked on the ground and @tomdaley1994 is snapping photos," the American screenwriter wrote.