Jessica Wright shares funny video of mum celebrating her 34th wedding anniversary The TOWIE star called her mum's stumble the "funniest part" of the evening

Jess Wright has shared a funny video to her Instagram account of her parents, Carol and Mark Wright, slow-dancing in celebration of their 34th wedding anniversary. "Thought I'd post this video opposed to the one before where my mother stumbles & flies across the dance floor as usual, loses her footing, probably the funniest part of last night's brilliant party. #mumanddad #happyanniversary #34years @carolwright1 @bigmarkwright." In the video, Jess' brother Mark Wright, 30, can be heard saying into the mic: "34 years ago today they got married and 34 years ago she fell over on the dance floor and she's done it ever since," to the laughter of family and friends.

The video was well received by fans, with many commenting about what a great influence the Wright parents are on their children's own relationships. "What great role models you have for parents Jess," wrote one Instagram follower, while another paid the simple compliment: "These two are relationship goals beautiful couple! Happy anniversary xxxx."

Jess shared a sweet photo of her parents on their anniversary

The party, which took place on Sunday, was held to celebrate the youngest of the Wright sons, Josh, 27, getting engaged to his girlfriend Hollie Kane. Mark, who in May celebrated his own second wedding anniversary to wife Michelle Keegan, took to Instagram to congratulate his younger sibling. Posting a picture of himself and Michelle from the night, the Take Me Out: The Gossip presenter and former TOWIE star captioned it: "Amazing night celebrating the bro @joshwright4444 and future sis in law @kanehollie engagement. Love yas x #bringonthewedding."

Mark also shared a photo from the celebrations

Older sister Jess, besides the video of her mother, also posted her own congratulatory message, writing: "Before it got very messy last night what an amazing night to celebrate my @joshwright4444 & @kanehollie engagement 💍 love you both so much bring on the wedding!"