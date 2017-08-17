Ronan Keating and wife Storm share beautiful throwback photos on second wedding anniversary The couple married in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm are celebrating two years of marital bliss. The couple have written the sweetest messages to each other on Instagram, sharing throwback photos from their gorgeous wedding, which was covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine in 2015. Ronan, 40, posted a picture of the then-newlyweds walking down the aisle as they were showered by confetti.

"Two years ago today she said YES!!!" wrote the Boyzone singer. "And not a day goes by that I don't feel truly blessed and to give us a Beautiful perfect baby boy this year has been beyond incredible. Thank you Baby for making me the happiest man alive. Love ya more every day Happy Anniversary Darling. 'And if I'd hold you close just to disappear the Chances are I'd wait for you a Thousand years.'"

Ronan has shared a sweet throwback on Instagram

Storm, who gave birth to their first child, a baby boy Cooper in April, posted a sweet picture of Ronan serenading her at the reception. "Two years ago today I married my best friend and soul mate @rokeating," she wrote. "I thought it was going to be the happiest day of my life, but the real truth is, every single day I am bursting with happiness - especially when I reflect on how far we've come and how special our relationship truly is.

"Baba there really are no words for the culmination of love and joy I feel every day waking up and seeing your gorgeous little face on the pillow beside me... I feel like I could burst even writing this... we are truly blessed and not a day goes by that I don't feel grateful that we found each other. Thank you for being you and everything dreams are made of. You're one in 6 billion. Happy anniversary monkey, I'm the luckiest woman in the world."

The couple's wedding was exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine

The couple said "I do" in August 2015 in the grounds of Archerfield House in West Lothian, Scotland. Ronan explained that he wanted his three children from his previous marriage – Jack, Missy and Ali – to share the spotlight on the day. Jack, 18, was best man while Missy, 16, was maid of honour, leaving Ali, 11, to be a flower girl. Meanwhile, the family's pet pug Aussie was ring-bearer and trotted along a petal-strewn aisle with the wedding rings tied around her neck. "It was a perfect day. We always wanted the wedding party to be just us and the kids," Ronan told HELLO! at the time. "It's so special for me that Storm would want the girls to be by her side. I'm so proud and honoured. It means the world to me."