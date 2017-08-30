Is Chloe Green engaged to Jeremy Meeks? Topshop heiress pictured with diamond ring 'Hot Felon' Jeremy has been dating the Topshop heiress since July

Chloe Green has fuelled engagement rumours by flashing a huge diamond ring on her left hand while packing on the PDA with her boyfriend Jeremy Meeks. The couple, who have been dating since July, posed for a series of Instagram stories during a romantic trip to Malibu beach. Jeremy, also known as "Hot Felon", shared a few videos of the pair cuddling up to one another with Chloe’s bedazzling ring going unnoticed. HELLO! Online has contacted representatives for comment.

News of their relationship has courted much controversy over the past few weeks. Jeremy, 33, was pictured enjoying a romantic vacation with the Topshop heiress in Turkey last month - the model was still with his wife of eight years, Melissa. Shortly after the romance came to light, Melissa - who shares two children with Jeremy - revealed she planned to file for divorce. "To me, that's unforgivable. My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken," she told the Daily Mail at the time. "My marriage wasn’t perfect but I thought it could be saved, until this happened."

Following the criticism over their relationship, Chloe turned her Instagram profile private, while her boyfriend switched off the comment section on his own Instagram page. But new social media posts suggest that the couple’s romance is going from strength to strength. The father-of-two, who is currently the face of Phillip Plein, was famously dubbed a "hot convict" after his 2014 mugshot went viral. He had spent almost two years in prison for weapons and gang charges, with a criminal history stemming back to the early 2000s.