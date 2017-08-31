Stacey Solomon causes a stir as she tries on wedding dresses! The Loose Women star has been dating Joe Swash for nearly two years

Stacey Solomon has been dropping some major hints that she's ready for boyfriend Joe Swash to propose. The Loose Women star, 27, recently went dress shopping ahead of the Pride of Britain Awards, but found herself distracted by a beautiful wedding gown on display, which she ended up trying on! Taking to Instagram, mum-of-two Stacey admitted she had been side-tracked by the bridal section. She shared a video showing her standing in a beautiful white gown, complete with a veil and a bridal bouquet. Alongside the clip, she wrote: "When you go to @suzanneneville to try on dresses for an event but you get carried away and start trying on wedding dresses...

"I AM NOT GETTING MARRIED, I haven't been proposed to, we aren't even thinking about it (well maybe I am a little bit, or a lot, or all day every day) so don't get carried away! I just couldn't resist. I say we should be allowed to wear these dresses for any event or causal brunches or just around the house! Oh my goodness, I nearly cried when I had to take it off. So if anyone's ever feeling blue get yourself a little try on session, it's literally made my day! Hahaha. P.S. I have made sure to tell Joe to stay off social media because of some phone eating virus!"

Stacey and Joe have been dating for almost two years now. The TV star, who found fame on The X Factor in 2009, is a mum to two sons from previous relationships, while Joe also has a little boy with his ex-fiancée. Speaking to the Mail in June, Stacey said the couple had discussed tying the knot.

"We definitely do want to get married," she said. "We genuinely really care about each other and we want our relationship to last. I don't think there's a proper way, but we're just doing it the way that it gives us security and we want to make sure everything is perfect before we rush into anything." She added: "I've never been so sensible in a relationship. Because we've both got kids and we both really like each other, we want it to be perfect and we don't want anything to mess it up."