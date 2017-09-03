Exclusive! X Factor stars Lucie Jones and Ethan Boroian marry in romantic ceremony It’s the first X Factor wedding for the popular show!

The X Factor star Lucie Jones has married fellow contender Ethan Boroian in a beautiful ceremony exclusively covered by Hello! magazine. Dressed in an ivory tulle gown by Charlotte Balbier, West End star Lucie and Ethan – who first met when they both auditioned for the show in 2009 - exchanged vows in South Wales, making it the first official X Factor wedding.

“As soon as I saw Ethan, looking so dashing in his blue wedding suit, I started to well up,” Lucie, 26 - who also represented the UK in Eurovision earlier this year - told Hello! about walking down the aisle. “Then the male voice choir started to sing our song, God Only Knows, by The Beach Boys, and an overwhelming feeling of intense emotion came over me. “Suddenly, every precious memory of our time together came flooding back and I couldn’t stop the tears. I felt so elated and knew that marrying him was the best thing I would ever do.” Chicago-born Ethan added: “It was incredible seeing her in her wedding dress for the first time. I couldn’t take my eyes off her.”

Lucie and Ethan on their wedding now

Among the bridesmaids at the ceremony, held at St David’s Church in the village of Miskin - close to where Lucie grew up - was Lucie’s former Les Misérables co-star, Samantha Barks. They both appeared in the West End stage production together. “We were sitting opposite one another on the Underground,” Lucie, who is about to star in Legally Blonde The Musical UK tour, explained of how they first met. “She leaned across to compliment me on my boots, and I told her I liked her top. She got the part of Eponine and I played Cosette. It was the start of a beautiful friendship.”

The couple also tell Hello! how they reconnected after first meeting at boot camp during the filming of The X Factor eight years ago, after which Lucie made it into the final 12 finalists. They stayed in touch when Ethan moved back to his native Chicago before going out on their first date five years later. “Ethan is everything I could ever have wanted in a man,” says Lucie of her husband, who works for Moet Hennessy. “I count my lucky stars I found him every single day.”

To see more of Lucie and Ethan’s romantic wedding day, pick up the latest copy of Hello! magazine.