Lorraine Kelly shares unseen wedding photo to celebrate 25th anniversary The TV star is celebrating her silver wedding anniversary

Congratulations to Lorraine Kelly, who is celebrating her silver wedding anniversary with husband Steve Smith. To mark the special occasion, the TV star took to Instagram to share a photo taken on the couple's wedding day, showing the newlyweds posing together after their marriage ceremony. In the image, Steve can be seen proudly planting a kiss on the cheek of his new wife, who is dressed in a long-sleeved wedding gown, complete with a veil and floral headpiece, and carrying her bridal bouquet. Alongside the throwback photo, Lorraine wrote: "Happy 25th anniversary to my husband Steve. Very grown up! #silverwedding #happy #lucky."

Fans rushed to congratulate the happy couple on their marital milestone. "Happy anniversary to you both. What an achievement!" one wrote. Another commented: "Happy anniversary gorgeous couple!! You look the same!"

Lorraine and Steve tied the knot in 1992, and welcomed their daughter Rosie two years later, in 1994. The couple decided to celebrate their 25th anniversary together earlier this year, by heading off on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Antarctica. Their expedition was inspired by Sir Ernest Shackleton, one of Lorraine's heroes. Speaking at the time, the 57-year-old told the Sunday Post: "I've always been fascinated by explorers and in Shackleton's day Antarctica was like going to the moon. He was a remarkable man and I've been an admirer since childhood.

"I'm heading to Antarctica, Elephant Island and South Georgia, following the route of Shackleton's Endurance Trans-Atlantic Expedition. Steve will be filming for my show, and I'll be writing about the journey. I will, of course, be visiting his grave, raising a glass and toasting 'the boss'."