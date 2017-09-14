Is Sienna Miller engaged to Bennett Miller? Actress spotted wearing large diamond ring Actress was pictured showing off a gorgeous sparkler on her ring finger

Is Sienna Miller getting ready to walk down the aisle? The actress has sparked wedding rumours after she was pictured wearing what looked to be an engagement ring on her left hand. Sienna was spotted leaving the Apollo theatre in central London on Wednesday night, showing off an exquisite large diamond ring.

She cut a chic figure and seemed to be embracing the pyjama trend as she wore a black-and-red printed shirt and trousers. Smiling coyly, Sienna also appeared to be making her first public appearance with her new piece of jewellery. Over the weekend, she was pictured with a bare hand. HELLO! Online has contacted Sienna's representative for comment.

Sienna spotted with an engagement ring this week

Diamond expert David Allen, 77 Diamonds, noted: "Sienna's ring appears to be a three-carat round diamond in a halo engagement ring setting. A platinum ring with a diamond of this size would have cost Bennett around £65,000 depending on diamond quality. Unlike the common celebrity trend of halo engagement rings with matching side stones, Sienna's ring shows off the sparkling centre stone even more!"

The Alfie star, 35, has been in a relationship with American director Bennett Miller, 50, for a year. The couple met on the set of Foxcatcher, when Sienna starred as Nancy Schultz alongside Mark Ruffalo, who played her husband, and protagonists Steve Carell and Channing Tatum. The pair have managed to keep their romance under wraps and have barely been pictured together.

A close-up look of the actress' ring

Sienna, who has previously dated Jude Law, has a daughter Marlowe with her ex Tom Sturridge. In April, she opened up to Allure magazine about co-parenting, saying: "We do bedtime every day. We felt like as much togetherness as possible would be ideal, and fortunately we really love each other and are best friends, and so that works. It's not that it's not complicated, because it is."

The Lost City of Z actress and the English actor ended their relationship in the summer of 2015. When asked if she has plans on expanding her family, she responded with laughter: "I would love to. Yeah. I have to figure out the other side of it."