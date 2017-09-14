Is Mandy Moore engaged to musician Taylor Goldsmith? Actress spotted with dazzling ring The couple have been in a relationship for two years

Huge congratulations to Mandy Moore! The American star is engaged to musician Taylor Goldsmith, according to a new report. The pair, who have been dating for two years, are yet to make an official announcement but E! News have revealed that the Dawes frontman popped the question this weekend. Earlier this week, Mandy was pictured heading into a restaurant in Los Angeles flashing a dazzling engagement ring.

The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T. ❤️💜💚💛💙 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Prior to her relationship with Taylor, the Princess Diaries star was married to Ryan Adams from 2009 until 2016. In July, she openly talked about her desire to settle down with Taylor during a chat with People magazine. She said: "I would definitely get married again. My life has sort of taken unexpected twists and turns professionally and personally, but overall my journey is the reason I am here today and I feel fulfilled by everything that happened." She added: "'I'm definitely ready for motherhood sooner rather than later! I think that’s going to be the next chapter."

Mandy tied the knot with Ryan in 2009, just one month after getting engaged. The Walk to Remember actress filed the divorce papers, stating "irreconcilable differences". At the time, an insider told Us Weekly: "She had been unhappy for a while. She tried to make things work and eventually she just had to walk away. She's trying to keep things civil." The actress, who has been busy working on her series This Is Us, recently revealed she would love to start a family. She told E! News: "Sure, but I think that's probably just in line with where I am in my life right now. The chapters have sort of lined up pretty perfectly… It's certainly good practice because I want to be a mom one day. Working with babies and kids and everything in between."