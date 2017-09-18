Is Cristiano Ronaldo engaged? Pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez spotted with diamond ring The footballer and his model girlfriend are expecting their first child

Is Cristiano Ronaldo engaged? Fans seem to think a wedding is on the cards after Cristiano's pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez was pictured sporting a huge diamond ring on her left hand. The couple, who are expecting their first child, enjoyed a day out at the Sporting vs Tondela football match in Lisbon over the weekend, but it was Georgina's massive rock that caught the eye. The Spanish model, 23, oozed glamour in an all-black outfit, adding a pop of colour to her look with bold red lipstick and gold hoop earrings.

While Cristiano, 32, has yet to comment on the rumours, he simply uploaded a photo after the match, of the couple and their friends enjoying a meal. "Always nice to see my great friends," he wrote. Cristiano is a proud father to his mini-me son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and his twins Eva and Mateo, who were born earlier this year. A fourth baby is on the way, with the footballer confirming that his girlfriend is expecting.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! in August, Georgina showed off her baby bump as she spoke about her private life. "I'm a family person," she said. "I love children, nature, animals. I have a cat, who's now three, who is my best friend. I love surrounding myself with people who inspire me to be a better person every day, and who bring good energy."

Speaking about everything from her diet to her passions, the model added: "I like to take care of myself. Doing sports and having a balanced diet. I try to eat organic food and avoid anything too heavy. I don't have a strict diet, I do treat myself from time to time. Life wouldn't be much fun without guilty pleasures!"

Cristiano and Georgina met almost a year ago at a Dolce & Gabbana party in Madrid. They went public with their relationship in November 2016 when they were spotted together at Disneyland Paris. Georgina then supported Cristiano at the FIFA Football Awards in January, posing for photos with the sportsman and his eldest son Cristiano Jr.