Holby City actor James Anderson gets married twice in 24 hours: 'I'm going for the double' The Holby City star has tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Rebecca Hibbs

Holby City actor James Anderson has revealed he is marrying his long-term girlfriend Rebecca Hibbs this week. The post comes hours after his character Dr Oliver Valentine exchanged vows with Zosia on the BBC medical drama. Following the episode, he tweeted: "Got married last night on BBC One. Now off to get married in real life. #goingforthedouble."

Fans rushed to send their well wishes, with one writing: "Congratulations and best wishes James. I hope the real wedding is less stressful!" Another said: "Congratulations, be sure to keep an eye on the father in law and the cake this time." A third fan joked: "And with that news, a million hearts are smashed to pieces twice in 24 hours!" James is famous for playing Oliver in the BBC soap, which he first joined in 2009. He then left the show four years later before making his return in 2014.

During a previous interview with Inside Soap, James revealed that he filmed his engagement scene on the show just a few days after he popped the question to his girlfriend. "Weirdly, we shot the proposal a couple of days after I got engaged in real life," he shared. The actor also discussed the similarities between his alter ego and himself. He added: "There are a few things in Ollie and Zosia's story that strangely mimic my own, and in some ways Camilla's [Arfwedson, aka Zosia] personal life too. It's been lovely for us both." James announced his engagement to Rebecca last year, revealing the proposal happened during a romantic holiday in Greece - where they have returned for their wedding.