Coronation Street actor Dean Fagan engaged to long-term girlfriend Louise Pridding The Corrie actor plays Luke Britton in the ITV soap

Congratulations to Coronation Street actor Dean Fagan! The star, who is famous for playing mechanic Luke Britton in the ITV soap, has popped the question to his long-term girlfriend Louise Pridding. In a sweet Instagram post on Louise's page, she revealed that Dean had got down on one knee during their holiday in Spain. She wrote: "Do I even need to say it.... I said yes! After leading me down a dark path in southern Spain, Dean asked me to marry him. Ahhh love! I'm absolutely over the moon, my best friend now my fiancé!"

After making her wait 9 nearly 10 years!!! I finally led her down a dark path and asked her to marry me. Can't believe she said yes! But glad she did. My best friend and now fiance. My pea. ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by DeanAntFagan (@deananthonyfagan) on Sep 19, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

Coronation Street's Sam Aston is engaged! See the romantic proposal

After Louise made the announcement, Dean shared his delight with his fans. "After making her wait 9 nearly 10 years!!! I finally led her down a dark path and asked her to marry me. Can't believe she said yes! But glad she did. My best friend and now fiance. My pea," he wrote, alongside a picture of the pair. Followers rushed to send their well-wishes to the happy couple, with one writing: "So so so happy for you both. Congratulations guys!!!" Another said: "Congratulations to you both and to the future Mrs Fagan." A third post read: "Congratulations to both of you! So happy for you both xx." One follower remarked: "Congratulations to you both dean this is wonderful news."

Loading the player...

Dean, 29, is best known for his role in the ITV soap. Earlier this year, the actor revealed he had signed a new contract to stay on the popular show. "I'm here for another year and I'm really happy," he told Daily Star. "I've been getting some great story lines and I am very thankful." Dean isn't the only star to have got engaged over the summer period. His co-star Sam Aston, who plays Chesney Brown, proposed to his partner of five years Briony Gardner. Sam, 23, shared a photo of the romantic proposal on Instagram, showing him down on one knee asking the all-important question in front of 250 people. "Me and my beautiful bride to be..." he wrote.

Catch up with all the latest celebrity engagements!