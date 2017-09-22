Katherine Jenkins embroidered late best friend's name into her wedding dress The opera singer lost her friend Polly Noble to cancer in 2014

Katherine Jenkins has revealed the touching way she paid tribute to her late friend Polly Noble on her wedding day. Polly sadly died of cancer in 2014, and in memory of her, Katherine had her name embroidered into her gown. "It was actually on my wedding day, when I was like, 'I need my friend with me.' I had her name embroidered into my dress, so she walked down the aisle with me," said Katherine on Lorraine.

The Welsh singer lost her friend in May 2014, just four months before Katherine married filmmaker Andrew Levitas. She went on to welcome her daughter, Aaliyah Reign, in September 2015. "I try to talk to my daughter about Polly and I will show her photos," said Katherine.

Polly Noble died of cancer in 2014

The blonde beauty was appearing on Lorraine to talk about her 'Woman of the Year' for Lorraine's annual award ceremony. "Polly was one of my best friends," she said. "Throughout her battle she inspired so many people and changed so many lives. Mine included." Katherine went on to talk about Polly's positive outlook, saying: "She told me she was going to create her own lifestyle change to try and beat cancer. She even wrote a book to help others, which having lost my own father to cancer when I was younger, it would've been so helpful."

At the time, Katherine, 37, made the sad announcement that Polly had tragically lost her battle with cervical cancer. She shared a touching photo of herself and Polly on her Twitter page, with the message: "Heartbroken. Rest in peace my darling friend." She shared a second picture on Instagram with the caption: "Heartbroken – sleep now with the angels."

Katherine married Andrew just four months after losing her friend

The best friends first met back in 2001 when they were both struggling singers. Four years later, Polly was diagnosed with cervical cancer, and had to break the news over the phone to Katherine, who was on tour at the time. Polly endured surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and for three years lived cancer-free. But, in 2010 she found a lump in her neck, which was revealed to be a secondary tumour.