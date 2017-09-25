Danny Mac and Carley Stenson's magical woodland wedding – see the photos

Danny Mac and his fiancée Carley Stenson have said "I do" in the biggest role of their lives. The stars of stage and screen married in a magical woodland setting in the New Forest, in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. In this week's issue, out now, the former Strictly Come Dancing star spoke of the moment he first caught sight of his bride. "Carley looked truly sensational and so happy," said Danny, 29. "It was such a lovely moment that I'll never forget. I actually put my hand out to tell her to slow down as it was all going too quickly and I wanted to cherish it. Carley thought I waved and so she waved back."

The 35-year-old actress, who plays Fantine in Les Misérables in London's West End, added: "I felt so calm yet so excited. I just couldn't stop smiling and giggling. It felt like our plan had come together perfectly and I was about to say 'I do' to my best friend in front of everyone we loved. It was magical."

Carley and Danny's magical woodland wedding © Steven Mayatt

The couple wrote their own vows and shared promises in an alfresco ceremony that included readings by both their mothers. For the reception, guests gathered in front of a fire pit, seated on blankets, benches and hay bales to listen to the speeches, before dancing to live music from their good friend Gary Quinn. Glamping accommodation was also provided for the newlyweds and their family and friends to stay overnight in the forest.

"We only ever imagined it outside with the elements, surrounded by natural beauty," said Danny. "We wanted to do it our own way, to be close to nature and have a relaxed feel to the day, but it also had to be really special," added Carley.

