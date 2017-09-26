Are Kit Harington and Rose Leslie engaged? Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are reportedly engaged! Read the details

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are reportedly engaged! According to sources, the Game of Thrones co-stars have shared their happy news with family and friends, after the Jon Snow actor popped the question over a romantic dinner. HELLO! has reached out to their representatives for comment. An insider told The Sun: "They're yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week that they've got engaged. After moving in together in January he felt it was the right time to take the next step. Kit's known for ages he's wanted to marry Rose but he wanted them to get a house and settle down a bit first."

WATCH: Trailer for Kit Harington's new BBC historical drama is here!

Rose and Kit are reportedly engaged!

Kit has previously revealed that the pair moved in together back in June. Chatting to James Corden on The Late Late Show, he said: "I've moved in with my other best friend, Rose, so I'm very happy. It's going well, so she's got all sorts of ideas for the house. I said to her, cause she's moved into my house, 'Look darling, it's important that this is our space. That it feels like our space. That you haven't just moved into mine. Move anything you want around, change anything, chuck anything out.'"

WATCH: Kit Harington pretends to be dragon on Game of Thrones set

Rose and Kit moved in together earlier this year

The pair shared romance onscreen in Game of Thrones over seasons two, three and four, and Kit spoke about their meeting on the show while on the red carpet for the season seven premiere. He said: "I think that's the really special thing about it is that we met on this show and here we are seven years down the line back here promoting season seven. I mean it's mad. It's such a special thing. I'm so privileged." He also told L'Uomo Vogue: "The three weeks in Iceland where we shot the second season... because the country is beautiful, the light of the North magic, and why it was there that I fell in love. If you are attracted to a person and in fiction is your love interest, it becomes easy to fall in love."