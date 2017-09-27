Pregnant Julia Stiles marries in 'shotgun wedding' in £199 dress – see the photo The actress is expecting her first baby with husband Preston J. Cook

Congratulations are in order for Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook. The couple have secretly tied the knot, with Julia sharing a photo of their "shotgun wedding" on Instagram. The pregnant actress, 36, posted a close-up photo of her husband's hand cradling her growing baby bump. "Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?" she mused in her caption. Julia also gave fans a glimpse of her lace wedding dress by Tiffany Rose Maternity, which cost just £199.

Julia and camera assistant Preston announced their engagement in January, following a Christmas Eve proposal. Preston had popped the question while on holiday in Isla Grande, Colombia. Speaking to People afterwards, Julia said: "All around, it was a really wonderful trip. We stayed on an island that was really beautiful and there was a lot of great snorkelling. The city was really nice too, but because I live in the city the natural scenery was really great."

Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding? 😉✨ A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Julia and Preston have tied the knot in secret

However, the actress did say that the couple were in no rush to tie the knot. "I'm not getting a ton of marital advice," she said. "We're really slow on the wedding planning so I haven't really been soliciting advice. Someday told me about radical empathy, but I'm still trying to figure out what that means. I'm trying to figure out what makes it radical."

Alright, I couldn't resist. A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

The actress announced her pregnancy in June

In June, the Save The Last Dance star delighted fans with the news that she is pregnant with their first child. It wasn't until mid-summer that she showed off her bump for the first time, uploading a side-on snapshot of herself wearing a fitted dress. "Alright, I couldn't resist," the mum-to-be captioned the photograph. Fans were quick to congratulate Julia on her first pregnancy. "Congrats! You look beautiful," one wrote, while another remarked: "You have been my role model since I was little! Congratulations on your little one! I just had my first."