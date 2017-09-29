EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa reduced to tears as daughter Ella helps pick out wedding gown in unseen snap The EastEnders star tied the knot with Dan Osborne this summer

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has shared some candid pictures from her wedding album showing the moment her daughter Ella helped pick out her stunning Suzanne Neville gown. The actress, who tied the knot with former TOWIE star Dan Osborne, shared the snaps on Instagram alongside the sweet caption: "Way back when I found my wedding dress and just knew this was the one!! My Ella helped me and it was the first one she took any notice of. I cried and had 'the moment' ooo take me back." The newest picture sees the actress holding her two-year-old daughter in her arms as she cried for joy in the days leading up to the special occasion.

Fans rushed to post lovely comments, with one writing: "This picture made me cry, such a beautiful photo." Another shared: "This is the day she found her dream dress and her little princess helped her pick it. Tears of joy folks." A third post read: "What a fabulous photo of beautiful Mummy & daughter." One follower remarked: "So much love from mother to daughter and vice versa." Jacqueline, 24, and Dan, 26 - who have been together since 2013 - tied the knot in front of close family and friends in June.

Way back when I found my wedding dress and just knew this was the one!! My Ella helped me and it was the first one she took any notice of. I cried and had "the moment" ooo take me back ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

Shortly after the nuptials, the soap star - who plays Lauren Branning in the BBC soap - took to her Twitter account to share her happy news, telling her followers: "This is so crazy, wait, I have a husband. ❤❤." Dan wrote: "Yesterday was just incredible!! I love you Mrs Jacqueline Osborne." The lovebirds got engaged back in June 2015. The couple are proud parents to two-year-old daughter Ella. The reality TV hunk also shares son Teddy, three, with ex-girlfriend Megan Tomlin.