Call The Midwife stars Helen George and Jack Ashton have sparked engagement rumours. The actress took to her Instagram page on Monday to reveal that the couple have welcomed a baby daughter, but eagled-eye fans noticed that in the picture Helen was seen wearing a ring on her wedding finger. Alongside pictures taken at her baby shower, the former Strictly star wrote: "When your baby turns up early for her own baby shower, welcome to the world little one. What an amazing day, we have the best friends."

One snap sees Helen cutting the cake with the baby in her arms – with the ring clearly visible, while cuddles up close to them. Her followers rushed to congratulate the couple on their happy news, while a few asked if they were engaged after spotting the ring. However a friend of the couple has since told Daily Mail: "She’s not engaged. It was the only finger her ring fitted on." HELLO! Online has contacted a representative for the star for comment.

News of Helen's pregnancy was only revealed last month, when she stepped out for the TV Choice Awards proudly debuting a baby bump. Helen and Jack found love following her split from husband Oliver Boot in August 2015. The couple met on the set of the BBC medical drama, and grew close while filming on location in South Africa – Helen stars as Trixie Franklin, while Jack plays Reverend Tom Hereward. Helen recently shared an Instagram image of the gifts given to her following her last days on the set of Call The Midwife. Reassuring her fans she would be back, the actress said: "Beautiful send off from the best crew #callthemidwife- no plans to leave the show just a bit of time off. And the sex will be a surprise to us all. boys can wear pink."