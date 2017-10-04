Charlotte Church secretly marries boyfriend Jonathan Powell! The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Cardiff

Charlotte Church has married her boyfriend of seven years, Jonathan Powell. The couple tied the knot last month in a registry office in Cardiff in front of a handful of guests, before holding a special wedding ceremony in the garden of their home. Charlotte's mum Maria was a witness at the marriage, and signed the register at the service, which was held on 14 September at St David's Suite of Cardiff Register Office. The newlyweds then celebrated with a "blessing party" at the house. "Charlotte and Jonathan have been in love for a long time and a wedding was always on the cards," a source told the Mail Online. "They wanted to keep things low-key and swore all the guests to secrecy as they married under a tree. Jonathan has been a great influence on Charlotte. She has calmed down a lot since she met him."

The happy news comes three months after Charlotte, 31, sadly miscarried her first child with 30-year-old Jonathan. Charlotte had revealed her pregnancy by debuting her baby bump while on stage at Birmingham Pride at the end of May. But one month later, in June, the couple confirmed their loss. "Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby," a message on the star's Twitter account read. "Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace."

Charlotte is a mother to two children; ten-year-old Ruby and eight-year-old Dexter, who she shares with her former fiancé Gavin Henson. The former couple split in 2010 and Charlotte started dating musician Jonathan soon after. In an interview with the Guardian in May this year, Charlotte opened up about her happy home life. "We’ve got two dogs. We travel. And we just try to have lots of fun," she said. "And now it’s great, it’s lovely. I don’t know if I’ll ever be a party girl again. It feels very different this time around."