Amal Clooney's Oscar de la Renta wedding dress featured in new exhibit

For her lavish Italian nuptials in 2014, Amal Clooney turned to Dominican fashion designer Oscar de la Renta. The attorney's romantic off-the-shoulder, ivory beaded-tulle dress ended up being the last wedding gown Oscar designed before his death. Now three years after she married husband George Clooney in the elegant design, the piece is being displayed at "The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta" exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston in Houston, Texas.

Fashion legend André Leon Talley curated the exhibit. Discussing Amal's wedding gown, the former Vogue editor told WWD, "It's on loan from Mrs. Clooney, but we have been very anxious to have that dress for so long." He explained, "We wanted it [for last year's Oscar de la Renta retrospective at San Francisco's de Young museum], but Mrs. Clooney reached me through her assistant to say that she felt it was too early to have her dress in an exhibit after she married [George Clooney]."

Oscar de la Renta stressed the importance of clothes being appropriate and practical, the woman must be comfortable as well as gorgeous.

During one of her final fittings ahead of her wedding, Amal opened up to Vogue about Oscar. "He is the man every woman wants to hug!" the human rights attorney said. "George and I wanted a wedding that was romantic and elegant, and I can’t imagine anyone more able than Oscar to capture this mood in a dress." She noted, "Meeting him made the design process all the more magical, as he is so warm and such a gentleman."

Oscar de la Renta passed away in 2014

Sadly Oscar lost his battle with cancer less than a month after the Clooneys tied the knot. Aside from Amal's gown, the exhibition features nearly 70 pieces from the late designer's archives. According to André Leon Talley, the Oscar de la Renta exhibit, which opened on 8 October in Texas, is "about beauty — a celebration of this great man's life."