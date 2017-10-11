Former Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus shares pictures from her dreamy honeymoon The singer tied the knot with Jeff Nimmo last month

Former Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus appears to be enjoying wedded bliss very much! The newlywed took to her Twitter page to share a series of lovely pictures from her honeymoon in Cancun, Mexico. One snap sees the singer show off her fabulous curves in a striking blue swimsuit, which she simply captioned: "Fun in the sun." Michelle, 37, also added a snap of her cuddling up to new husband Jeff Nimmo, she added the hashtags #cocobongocancun, #honeymoon and #love.

Last month, Michelle revealed she tied the knot with partner Jeff Nimmo following a two-year romance. Taking to her Twitter page, the star shared some pictures from her magical day over the weekend. "So......@jnim86 and I had a lovely wee weekend. Love from the new Mr & Mrs Nimmo," she tweeted. The following day, Michelle added: "Well I guess it's true....All you need is love after all ❤️ #The Nimmo's #Mallaig2017 #HighlandHoolie @jnim86."

Last year, the 37-year-old - who has since forged a career in comedy - revealed her aspirations to lose weight ahead of her nuptials, during an appearance on Lorraine. "I don't want to get married at this weight," Michelle admitted as she opened up about the constant scrutiny she faced since appearing on Pop Idol. "It was difficult - everybody wants to look their best and lose weight" she further explained, before adding: "The weight thing was such a big deal. It will always be a part of me… [but] if I'm a skinny minnie or not, I'm happy." The singer-turned-actress got engaged during a romantic vacation in May 2016. She revealed her happy news on social media: "Just back from Tenerife. The sun shone, the cocktails flowed & the love of my life asked me to marry him."