Flashback Friday: the story behind Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's wedding HELLO!'s International Managing Editor Juliet Herd recalls working on the issue

Next week marks five years since Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tied the knot in a romantic Italian wedding. The couple chose to share their photos exclusively with HELLO! magazine and their joy was clear to see in our 14-page spread. Why the bride wore pink, Justin's surprise serenade and details of their magical ceremony under the stars were all published in our 2012 issue. HELLO!'s International Managing Editor Juliet Herd remembers pouring over the pictures for the first time.

"As soon as we saw the photo of Justin literally jumping for joy behind his beautiful bride, we knew that we had our cover shot," said Juliet. "It was quite a departure from the traditional posed-up wedding image but really reflected the spirit of this dynamic couple, conveying both their sense of humour and love for each other.

The couple will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary next week

"They may be one of Hollywood's most high-profile couples but what was touching was how excited they were to share their happiness with HELLO! and our readers. They couldn't have been more candid – or funny – in their interview and the photos were remarkable for their intimacy and naturalness, with Justin showing his joker side!"

The couple, who have a two-year-old son Silas, said "I do" on 19 October 2012. They chose the magnificent Borgo Egnazia resort in Puglia for their nuptials, with Justin serenading his love as she walked down the aisle. "I figured if there was something I was going to be able to offer, it would be to sing her down the aisle," the groom told us at the time. Jessica, who admitted she "had a little bit of butterflies" before the ceremony, looked exquisite in a custom petal pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown.

The couple also explained why they chose Italy ("We love to eat!") and how they were "so excited to have this moment and share it with our family and friends," who included close pals comedian Jimmy Fallon, SNL star Andy Samberg, musician Timbaland and Jessica's 7th Heaven co-star Beverley Mitchell.

