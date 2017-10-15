Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are engaged – see her stunning ring! The couple shared a photo of Sophie’s ring on social media

Social media was buzzing on Sunday night as singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner announced their engagement. The loved-up couple took to their Instagram pages to share the happy news with their followers. Posting a photo of their hands together and Sophie’s beautiful diamond ring for all to see, Joe simply wrote: "She said yes." On Sophie’s page, she shared the same photo and said: "I said yes."

Photo credit: Instagram / Joe Jonas

The couples’ fans were over the moon at the surprise news and rushed to congratulate the DNCE singer and Game of Thrones star. "Omg!!! Congrats guys!!" said one fan on Joe’s Instagram page. Another wrote: "Awww that was a huge surprise congrats." Sophie’s fans were also overjoyed for the couple, with one telling her: "Congratulations. You are so cute together." Another wrote: "Congrats so happy for you both!!!"

READ: Joe Jonas and 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner take their new romance all over California

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in New York in May this year

News of the couple’s relationship first broke last November when a fan spotted them together at a Kings of Leon concert in Rotterdam. They were also snapped enjoying a photobooth at a wedding later in the same month. A source told HELLO! that the pair met through mutual friends. Joe has previously dated supermodel Gigi Hadid and graphic designer Blanda Eggenschwiler.

Loading the player...

Then in January this year, Sophie posted a photo of Joe on her Instagram page. In the photo, Joe was dressed in a navy T-shirt, sunglasses and a backwards cap while enjoying a cigar on a boat trip. Sophie simply captioned the snap "Miami Daze," and fans were quick to praise the couple's new relationship, with one writing: "I love you, Sophie! I'm so happy for you and Joe," while another added: "The fact that she is dating Joe Jonas makes me so happy."