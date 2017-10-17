It's official: Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender tie the knot in Ibiza The couple have been together since 2014

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are officially married! The notoriously private couple, who fell in love in 2014 while playing husband and wife inThe Light Between Oceans, tied the knot in Ibiza, Spain on Saturday, 14 October. The pair exchanged vows at the picturesque farmstead La Granja.

Ahead of the ceremony, the Hollywood stars celebrated their impending nuptials with a catamaran trip around the Mediterranean Sea on Friday joined by their friends and loved ones. The Oscar-winning actress looked gorgeous for the occasion wearing a summery white frock by Zimmermann. Alicia completed her pre-bridal look with white heart-shaped sunglasses.

The couple, who played husband and wife in the 2016 film The Light Between Oceans, tied the knot in Spain Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

The party dined at the Yemanja beach restaurant, which is known for its traditional Spanish cuisine and family atmosphere. After the meal, Alicia and Michael returned to the catamaran and headed back to port. The pair were pictured sharing a sweet kiss during the festivities.

RELATED: Michael and Alicia make rare appearance together during Venice Film Festival

The Sun reported last month that the pair was engaged and set to wed in a secret ceremony in Ibiza. "Guests have been told to arrive in Ibiza on a certain date and they will then be collected and taken to the hotel," a source told the outlet. "[Michael's] splashing out big time and it's going to be the party of the year." Michael touched upon his relationship with Alicia, 29, last year while chatting with Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Arnold. Discussing his relationship, the 40-year-old actor said, "It just happened, I'm glad it happened, and you know it is what it is."