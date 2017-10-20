What kind of engagement ring will Meghan Markle have? Take a look Prince Harry's girlfriend, 36, has reportedly been introduced to the Queen

Engagement rumours surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reached fever pitch this week, following reports that the Suits actress has been introduced to the Queen. The couple are expected to make the big announcement by the end of the year, which has led many excited royal watchers to ask, what will Meghan's ring look like? We spoke to creative director of 77 Diamonds, David Allen, who shared his prediction.

"Out of the royal engagement rings we've seen in recent years, we've had gemstones, we've had trilogy rings. I think Harry and Meghan are a much more contemporary couple, which will be demonstrated in the ring," said David. "I wouldn't put money on it but my prediction would be more of a single solitaire ring with one larger stone. Diamonds tend to be more popular than gemstones nowadays, and also American engagement rings tend to be more diamond focused. So, a mixture of Harry and Meghan being a contemporary couple, and her nationality, they'd go for something that's more of a solitaire where the one stone speaks for itself."

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, have been quietly dating for just over a year. The couple made their first joint public appearance in September, attending the Invictus Games in Toronto. The actress's appearance by her boyfriend's side was another sure sign that the duo are headed for marriage. It also comes after Meghan finally spoke about her relationship with the Prince, telling Vanity Fair: "We're two people who are really happy and in love."

Earlier this year, Princess Diana's former chef Darren McGrady predicted when the couple will announce their engagement. "With Princess Diana's 20th anniversary in August, they can't trump that. And then November is the Queen and Prince Philip's platinum wedding anniversary so they can't trump that either, whereas December they can announce the engagement and they'd be free to marry next year; I think that's what's going to happen," Darren told HELLO! Online. "Meghan can join the royals at Sandringham at Christmas because she'll be engaged and part of the fold."