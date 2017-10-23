Princess Beatrice attends wedding of Robert Sangster's son and Eveie Longdon Princess Beatrice attended the wedding of Max Sangster and Eveie Longdon

Race horse dealer and businessman Robert Sangster's son Max has tied the knot with the stunning Eveie Longdon, a close friend of Princess Beatrice. The pair exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony in Ibiza which was attended by the Princess, and is thought to have cost around £70,000. Eveie, who runs a lingerie line, is the daughter of the the former CEO of AVEVA, Richard Longdon.

READ: Royal milliner Rosie Olivia talks designing for Pippa Middleton and how working with Kate would be a dream

Max and Eveie tied the knot

The pair wed at Ibiza Cathedral before enjoying a reception at the Agroturismo Atzaro Ibiza, which was followed by a second party the following day. The bride wore an incredible bespoke gown by Zuhair Murad which is thought to have been priced at around £12,000. Stars including Kristen Stewart and Blake Lively have previously worn the design, and Zuhair also designed Sofia Vergara's bridal gown.

READ: Princess Beatrice reveals the two most important women in her life

Friends and family of the bride and groom shared snaps from the big day on Instagram while using the hashtag '#maxandeveieibiza', and one guest shared a snap of their gorgeous four-tiered wedding cake surrounded by white roses and the lavish outdoor table settings for the dinner. Another guest shared a video of Eveie throwing the bouquet, in which Beatrice can be spotted cheering in the crowd, writing: "Not a closing party #ibiza it's #maxandeveieibiza 2nd day wedding party." Another guest shared a photo of the bridesmaids, who included her husband's sisters, Fifi and Ella May Sangster, who were also dressed in white gowns for the special day. Meanwhile, Max had his three brothers, Guy, Ben and Adam, among his groomsmen.

Not a closing party #ibiza it's #maxandeveieibiza 2nd day wedding party A post shared by Jane Ingam (@jane_ingham_) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Speaking about marriage to the Daily Mail back in 2013, Max said: "I don't really believe in serial marriages. I've seen some of the problems they cause and the fallout. I hope I don't end up getting married more than once. I may be a Sangster - but I'm very much my own man!"