Taylor Swift secretly dating British actor Joe Alwyn Everything you need to know about the up-and-coming Hollywood star

Taylor Swift has stepped well and truly out of the spotlight in recent months, in an effort to concentrate on her new music. But it seems she has also started up a new romance, with rising British actor Joe Alwyn. The pair have managed to keep their relationship secret for a few months now. But Taylor, 27, has been spending plenty of time in London to be close to 26-year-old Joe, even renting out a home in the capital, the Sun reports. "Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship,” an insider said. “But after what happened with [her ex] Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet."

Here's four things you need to know about the up-and-coming Hollywood actor…

Taylor Swift has been secretly dating British actor Joe Alwyn