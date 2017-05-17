Alan Thicke's widow and sons in legal battle over his estate The Growing Pains star passed away in December, aged 69

Alan Thicke's two eldest sons are taking his wife Tanya Callau to court in a legal dispute over the late actor's estate. Alan died of an aortic rupture, aged 69, in December. He left his sons Robin, 40, and Brennan, 42, as co-trustees over his living trust. The brothers have filed a complaint against Alan's third wife, whom he was married to since 2005. The Bolivian-born actress is trying to annul a prenuptial agreement in order to claim a larger portion of the late star's estate. In the trust, Alan left each of his three children equal shares of a Carpinteria ranch, 75 per cent of his personal effects and 60 per cent of his remaining estate. He left his wife the ranch's furnishings, 25 per cent of his personal effects as well as a beneficiary of a $500,000 life insurance policy and an additional 40 per cent of his estate.

Alan Thicke and wife Tanya Callau had been married since 2005

STORY: Alan Thicke's cause of death revealed

"Now that Alan is dead, Tanya claims there are numerous problems with the Trust and the Prenuptial Agreement," writes attorney Alex Weingarten in the petition, which was filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. "Tanya asserts that there is no chance the 'Prenup' could withstand legal challenge and that she has very significant community rights in the Trust’s assets and rights of reimbursement with respect to improvements to the Ranch. Tanya also claims 'Marvin rights' asserting that she had to forgo opportunities to pursue and advance her own career in order to support Alan and be his companion and partner, including raising Carter."

The late star pictured with his middle son, musician Robin Thicke

STORY: Alan Thicke's son Carter reveals Leonardo DiCaprio helped him cope with father's death

The widow's attorney Adam Streisand told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement: "Tanya Thicke has never threatened to take private family matters public and she never has. It is clear that Alan's sons have chosen this distasteful public smear tactic to bully Tanya, by stirring up the tabloid media, filing a bogus lawsuit, and refusing family mediation. Tanya is still grieving the death of her beloved husband and out of respect for Alan's memory intends to handle his son’s false statements privately."