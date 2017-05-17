Tess Ward breaks her silence on reported romance with Harry Styles The food blogger has received a big backlash from One Direction fans

Tess Ward has spoken for the first time following reports about her rumoured new romance with Harry Styles. In a new interview with The Times, the 27-year-old food blogger spoke about the backlash she had received from One Direction fans. "Snapchat I've deleted, Twitter – don't really do it," she said. "I'm a little bit out of love with Instagram. At the moments I'm getting a lot of direct messages there, but I respectfully choose not to reply to them, because they're all, like, er… interesting. I want a break. I just want a break."

Tess Ward is rumoured to be dating One Direction star Harry Styles

Tess continued: "It's been so weird, the hate messages… very bizarre. I'm not the kind of person who's interested in fame and if you are put in an environment which you understand and you can't control and you don't want, it's horrible… Reporters have turned up at my mum's house several times, at my old house. I just want to do what I love and that's cook, it really is." The Naked Diet chef refused to be drawn directly on her rumoured relationship with Harry, however. "I literally don't have anything to say about that," she said with a sigh.

Harry and Tess are said to have bonded over their love of quirky fashion and food

Tess and Harry, 23, were first linked earlier this month, when she was seen in the passenger seat of Harry's Audi. She later further fuelled the romance rumours by stepping out in what appeared to be Harry's Gucci shirt. A source told the Sun: "As soon as Harry met Tess there was an instant spark between them. They really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food – and things turned romantic quickly. They've been on a number of dates... This really seems different to Harry's past relationships as Harry genuinely is besotted with Tess and doesn't want to risk messing this one up."

