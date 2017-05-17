Ore Oduba parties with Cheryl's ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini: see picture The Strictly Come Dancing winner will front This Morning's Cannes coverage

It seems Ore Oduba and his wife Portia have struck up an unlikely friendship with Cheryl's ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini. The Strictly Come Dancing winner took to Instagram to share a picture of the trio hanging out together at Cannes. "A scholar and a gent... AND he makes a great cocktail @jeanbernard.fernandezversini #versinimartini," the TV presenter captioned the snap.

‪A scholar and a gent... AND he makes a great cocktail 🍸 @jeanbernard.fernandezversini #versinimartini ‬ A post shared by Ore Oduba (@oreodubaofficial) on May 16, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

Just hours before, Ore and his wife revealed that they will be fronting the coverage of the famous film festival for This Morning. Appearing live on the show via video link from the airport, the couple couldn't stop smiling as they prepared to board their plane. "We're going to try for access all areas," Ore told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. The TV star then revealed that he and Portia were actually running late, and only had 50 minutes before they had to be on their flight.

And we're off!! Thanks for the ticket @thismorning catch up tomorrow, we've a job to do 😏 #Cannes #cannesfilmfestival ✈️ A post shared by Ore Oduba (@oreodubaofficial) on May 16, 2017 at 3:37am PDT

Ore, 31, later informed his social media followers that he and Portia had made their flight by sharing a picture of the couple on board their plane. He captioned the image: "And we're off!! Thanks for the ticket @thismorning catch up tomorrow, we've a job to do #Cannes #cannesfilmfestival." Their trip to Cannes will no doubt be a welcome treat for them since Ore's busy schedule has meant they have struggled to spend some quality time together since they tied the knot in 2015. Just a few months into their married life, Portia was his biggest support during his victorious stint on Strictly last year.

During an appearance on Lorraine in March this year, Ore opened up about his marriage, and revealed the pair have put their baby plans on hold because they are simply "too busy" to start a family. Quizzed on the subject by host Lorraine, Ore replied: "Are you going to get on my back with the babies as well as my mum and dad?!" He teased: "Give us a break! Give us a chance! We haven't got the time… Last year we spent about a day together."