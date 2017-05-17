Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field celebrates 38th birthday in style: see picture

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field has celebrated her 38th birthday in style! The Loose Women panellist took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a post from her fun-filled celebrations. She kicked off the festivities the night before with an onesie party, surrounded by a group of her girlfriends. "When your girlfriends throw you a surprise birthday the night before and you can wear a onesie #epic#girlsquad #birthdayfun #onesie," she captioned the image.

Her husband also took to his social media page to share a picture of himself holding a colourful banner with the words, "Happy Birthday Ayda!" Former Take That star Robbie, 43, and his American wife tied the knot at their Beverly Hills home seven years ago. Since their nuptials, Robbie and Ayda have become parents to two children. Their daughter Theodora Rose - known as Teddy - was born on 18 September 2012, and they welcomed their son, Charlton Valentine, into the world on 27 October 2014. The couple often take to their respective pages to share pictures of their family life.

In February, Ayda posted a loving tribute on Instagram to mark Robbie's 42nd birthday. The TV star shared a hand-written note, in which she praised "the love of her life". In the caption, she gushed: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful hubby @robbiewilliams!! May you have the best day today and may this year be the best year yet!! I love you boozy!!!" [sic]

In the short note, the mother-of-two also appeared to give the pop star a free-pass to all the things he enjoys. She wrote: "Boozy, On this special day I want to give you the gift of the things you love the most (besides us of course). Please spend your day watching and playing as much football as you like, eating as much chocolate as your heart desires, with all the time in the world you want." She added: "This is your day. Happy Birthday to the love of my life, your proud wifey." [sic]