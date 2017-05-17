Miley Cyrus regrets Wrecking Ball video: 'I'm never living that down' Miley Cyrus has revealed she is 'embarrassed' by her Wrecking Ball video

It's one of music's most iconic videos, but in a new interview, Miley Cyrus has revealed she regrets filming the video to her 2013 hit song, Wrecking Ball. Appearing on the Zach Sang Show, the 24-year-old singer confessed she's worried that the track will play at her funeral. "That's something you can't take away - swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever," she joked. "I am never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball, no matter how much I frolic with Emu [her dog] I am always the naked girl on the wrecking ball."

Miley Cyrus revealed she is 'embarrassed' by her Wrecking Ball video

STORY: Mystery of Miley Cyrus 'wedding photo' finally solved

She added: "I should have thought of how long that was going to follow me around. It's my worst nightmare, that song being played at my funeral - that is my worst nightmare." The footage saw the singer stripped down to only a pair of Doctor Marten boots, while swinging on a large wrecking ball. Upon its release, the controversial music video received over 19million views in the first 24 hours.

"I am never living that down," she said

Has Miley Cyrus secretly married Liam Hemsworth?

Last week, Miley unveiled her latest music video, Malibu, which definitely shows a softer side to her. The pop star, who rekindled her romance with Liam Hemsworth, 27, in 2015, previously said that her new album is inspired by her fiancé. The footage sees Miley frolicking on the beach, dressed in a variety of white lacy outfits whilst proudly showing off her engagement ring. Speaking about her incredible comeback to the music scene with Malibu, Miley confessed Liam is the biggest 'influence' in her new direction. She said on Australian radio station The Kyle & Jackie O Show: "I definitely would be lying if I said that wasn't the influence or why I'm here… Because it's like, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you."