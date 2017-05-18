Meghan Markle arrives in London ahead of Pippa Middleton's wedding Prince Harry's girlfriend will be attending the 20 May nuptials

Meghan Markle has touched down in the UK just in time for Pippa Middleton's wedding. The Suits star, who is set to attend the nuptials of Kate Middleton's younger sister with her boyfriend Prince Harry on Saturday, arrived at London's Heathrow International Airport on Tuesday, according to E! News. After her arrival, the 35-year-old actress was reportedly driven straight to Kensington Palace, where her royal beau resides. HELLO! learned last month that Harry's American girlfriend had requested time off from May 15 through to May 22.

Meghan Markle (pictured in 2016) arrived in London on Tuesday, ahead of Pippa's wedding

Meghan and Harry will be in the company of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the May 20 wedding, along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are serving as a pageboy and flower girl respectively. Pippa and her fiancé James Matthews are set to exchange vows at St Mark's Church in Englefield, followed by a reception at her family home in Bucklebury, where a large glass marquee was erected on Monday in the garden of the Middleton's Berkshire estate.

The TV star's return to England comes less than two weeks after she and the Queen's grandson, 32, attended their first public event together at the Audi Polo Challenge. A day later, Meghan returned to the polo field to cheer on her Prince and his brother William. While at the charity game, Meghan and Harry were photographed kissing in a parking lot.

The American TV star and Harry have been dating since last summer

Meghan's attendance at Pippa's upcoming wedding and her presence at the polo match signals that her and Harry's relationship is getting more serious. The couple's love has seen them crisscrossing the Atlantic to see each other since they began dating last summer. Apart from travelling back and forth from London and Toronto, where Meghan is based for her TV series, the two have enjoyed a romantic getaway to Norway and travelled to Jamaica to watch Harry's pal Tom 'Skippy' Inskip tie the knot.

