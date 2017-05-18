Aaron and Nick Carter devastated by shock death of father Bob It comes after their sister Leslie Carter died from an overdose in 2012

Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter and his brother Aaron Carter have been left devastated by the death of their father Robert, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65. "I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night…" Nick, 37, tweeted on Wednesday. "While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time."

Nick Carter announced the sad news that his father had passed away on Twitter

Aaron, 29, also took to Twitter. "My heart is completely shattered," he wrote, sharing the last photo of father and son together. "I'm in shock and I loved my dad so much. #RIP DADDY I Love You." In an Instagram post, he added: "My heart is broken. We are so hurt we lost you poppa, way too soon. You were never human to me, you were always my real life super hero."

Aaron Carter said he was in shock over his dad's sudden passing

This is the second tragedy for the Carters in recent years. Nick and Aaron's sister Leslie passed away in 2012 at the age of 25 from a drug overdose. The family has had a fractious relationship, with Nick revealing in 2015 he had been estranged from parents Bob and Jane for almost a decade. Bob and Jane divorced in 2004, and he went on to marry Ginger Elrod that same year. "We've had some tough times," Bob told People in 2008. "There's a lot of pitfalls to growing up in the public eye."

In addition to Nick and Aaron, Bob is survived by wife Ginger and their son Kaden, ex-wife Jane, daughter Bobbie Jean, 35, Aaron’s twin Angel, and another daughter, Virginia, from a previous relationship.