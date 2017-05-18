Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini asked awkward question about ex Cheryl and her baby The French restaurateur appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday

There was an awkward exchange on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, when Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini sat down with Richard Arnold to promote his new pop-up restaurant live in Cannes. All was going well in the interview, until the Frenchman was asked a direct question about his ex-wife Cheryl, who welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Liam Payne in March. "We know you through Cheryl – are you in a good place now?" the TV presenter asked. "I couldn't be happier," JB declared. "It's my new venture, it started last night, and it went very well. We have a good week ahead. 70th film festival. It cannot be better!"

Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini was asked about ex Cheryl on Good Morning Britain

Richard then decided to ask him outright about Cheryl and the arrival of her son Bear. "Do you have a message for Cheryl about her baby?" he asked. Looking uncomfortable, JB answered: "It's the 70th film festival – we might as well focus on the festival and making it the best possible. It's my first time with my venture here and I just want to make it count." The awkward exchange didn’t go unnoticed back in the studio. As the cameras cut back to hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard, the pair could be seen exchanging glances, before Suzanne joked: "Hashtag awks!"

JB and Cheryl were granted a quickie divorce in October 2016

Cheryl and JB first met at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014, and went on to marry just three months later in Mustique. They split in early 2016, and in October were granted a quickie divorce. In December, JB broke his silence on Cheryl's pregnancy, revealing that he had found out about it through the news. "It's a great thing to have babies," he told the Evening Standard. "There are so many sad things these days, if everyone was creating life, the world would be a better place."