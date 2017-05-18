Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell passes away aged 52 The American musician gained recognition for being the lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave

Soundgarden and Audioslave singer Chris Cornell has died, aged 52, a representative has confirmed. The American musician passed away on Wednesday night, shortly after playing a concert with Soundgarden in Detroit . In a statement to The Associated Press, spokesperson Brian Bumbery called the death "sudden and unexpected". He also said Chris' "shocked" wife and family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

News of the rocker's passing came just eight hours after he posted his final message on Twitter, which read: "#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!! @soundgarden." He was in the middle of Soundgarden's North American tour. Chris, who famously sang James Bond song You Know My Name for Casino Royale, leaves behind wife of 13 years, Vicky Karayiannis, and their two children Toni, 12 and Christopher, 11. The late star was previously married to Susan Silver, with whom he shares 17-year-old daughter Lillian Jean.

In 2012, the award-winning singer opened the foundation, the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation, which helps children who are struggling with poverty and abuse. He told Details magazine: "When I met my wife Vicky's family, I had to go out of my way to convince them - to show them - that I wasn't anything like their idea of a musician." He added: "I've met many, many musicians that I wouldn't let anywhere near my daughter. Or my son." As part of Soundgarden, Chris influenced the 90s Seattle grunge revolution. The rock group impressively sold 22 million albums and won two Grammy awards. Although the band went their separate ways in 1997, the group reunited in 2010.