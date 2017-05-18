Beyoncé & Jay Z are officially named a billion dollar couple Beyoncé Knowles & Jay Z got married in 2008 & have $1.16billion combined

Beyoncé and Jay Z have been named a "billion dollar couple" by Forbes. The superstars, who tied the knot in 2008, have a combined wealth of $1.16billion (£894m) with Jay Z's fortune totalling $810m, and his wife's at $350m. According to Forbes, most of their fortune stems from the US rapper's companies, including Roc Nation. Jay Z, 47, and Beyoncé, 35, also have huge stakes in music streaming service, Tidal.

Beyoncé and Jay Z are officially named a billion dollar couple

Last week, it was reported that Jay Z - born Shawn Carter - signed a ten-year deal, worth $200million, with Live Nation entertainment company. In a statement about the deal, Jay Z announced: "This renewed partnership is a testament to our longstanding relationship and the talented individuals at Live Nation. For the next ten years, we will continue redefining the live event landscape."

GALLERY: Beyoncé and Jay Z's wedding anniversary celebrations at the Grand Canyon

It was also revealed earlier this year that Beyoncé is one of the most influential people on Instagram, with each of her posts worth more than $1million (£800,000). The figure was revealed by the social media research firm D'Marie Analytics, who based their findings on number of followers, engagement, click rate and post reach.

The stars got married in 2008 and have $1.16 billion combined

STORY: Beyonce pays beautiful tribute to husband Jay Z on ninth wedding anniversary

Although the If I Were a Boy singer is the 22nd most followed person on Instagram, her occasional posts are the most valuable. The chief executive of D'Marie, Frank Spadafora, explained: "It’s divine to see an individual who rarely uses her social media to publish anything but authentic, non-branded content actually become the most valued individual on social media for advertisers. In fact, I believe it's due to her limited release of exclusive, curated content which causes such a frenzy from her audience."

He continued: "It's actually a great lesson for all those over-saturating their feeds with branded, unentertaining or thoughtless content just to stay in front of their audience and appear relevant. These days, less really is more." Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z, who have been together since 2001, are the proud parents to daughter Blue Ivy and are expecting twins this summer.