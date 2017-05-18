Geri Horner recreates scene from Spice Girls video Wannabe Wannabe was a huge hit for the Spice Girls in 1996

Geri Horner, formerly known as Geri Halliwell, took a trip down memory lane as she returned to the iconic staircase where Spice Girls filmed their hit track Wannabe. Taking to her Instagram page, the 44-year-old - aka Ginger Spice - recreated her pose during a visit to London's St Pancras Renaissance Hotel on Wednesday. "Remember this!!! @officialmelb @melaniecmusic @emmaleebunton @victoriabeckham," she captioned the clip.

Remember this!!! 😊@officialmelb @melaniecmusic @emmaleebunton @victoriabeckham ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on May 17, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Dressed in a chic figure-hugging black number, Geri looked worlds away from her heyday. The mother-of-two then whispered to her followers, "zig-a-zig-ah". The track propelled the Spice Girls - also consisting of Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Mel C - to worldwide fame, and sold more than seven million copies. The girl group released their debut single in 1996 and last year celebrated two decades in the spotlight.

The Spice Girls: All grown up and doting mothers to their children

Earlier this week, Geri and her husband Christian Horner marked two years of marriage. On Monday, the singer took to Instagram to celebrate the special occasion, sharing a beautiful photograph taken at their 2015 wedding. The black and white image shows the newlyweds sat side-by-side in the back of their wedding car, smiling as they look out of the window. Alongside the photo, Geri wrote: "Time flies! We've been married two years today. Happy anniversary @christianhornerofficial."

Wannabe was a huge hit for the Spice Girls in 1996

10 of the best Spice Girls moments

The couple, who are parents to baby Monty, announced their engagement in November 2014, and were married on 15 May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Woburn, Bedfordshire. Both Geri and Christian have children from previous marriages: Geri's daughter Bluebell, and Christian's daughter Olivia from his relationship to former partner Beverley Allen.