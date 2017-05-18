Holly Willoughby shares rare photo with 'foxy' dad The TV presenter and her father are both at This Morning Live in Birmingham

Say HELLO! to Papa Willoughby! TV presenter Holly Willoughby has shared a rare photo with her dad, revealing that the pair are both in Birmingham this weekend for This Morning Live. The bubbly blonde posted the snap on Instagram, explaining that her dad will be manning one stage, while she and co-host Phillip Schofield will be taking over the main stage. "Having a fab day at @thismorning @tmliveevent in Birmingham and look whose here with me!" wrote Holly, 36. "Papa Willoughby is on the @everesthomeimprovements #everest stage... talk about worlds collide! #takeyourdadtoworkday #tmlive xxx."

The presenter was her gorgeous self, wearing an embroidered floral dress that hugged her curves, but many of Holly's followers were quick to comment on her father. "ERM HOLLY... your Dads a fox...!" wrote one fan, while another commented: "He doesn't look old enough to be your Dad!" Holly and co-star Phillip will be at the Birmingham NEC until Sunday, where fans will have the opportunity to watch their favourite daytime TV show live. The This Morning family will be hosting events throughout the weekend, including presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

Holly Willoughby with her dad at This Morning Live

Holly tends to keep her family out of the spotlight, in particular her three young children Harry, Belle and Chester who she shares with husband Dan Baldwin. But earlier this year, the TV star showed fans where she gets her stunning looks from as she posted a photo of her ageless mum Lynne. It didn't take long for fans to comment on the resemblance between the mother-daughter duo – from their big beaming smiles to their sparkling eyes.

Meanwhile, Holly's father made a surprise TV appearance in 2015 when he starred in Holly's show Surprise Surprise. He walked onto set as his daughter was presenting the final segment of the Father's Day special show. "This is supposed to be surprises for other people, not for me!" Holly exclaimed, adding: "What are you doing here? That's mad. I just messaged you on the camera and everything and you're here."