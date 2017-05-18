Liam Payne reveals he and Cheryl nearly split up The talented singer discussed a time when Cheryl didn’t think their relationship would last

Liam Payne sounds like he is very much enjoying life right now. The former One Direction star is currently touring in America promoting his debut single Strip That Down, and is the proud new dad to baby Bear, who he welcomed with his girlfriend Cheryl earlier in the year. However, when chatting to The Sun’s Dan Wootton on a podcast on Thursday, the 23-year-old revealed that there was a time when his girlfriend didn’t think that their relationship would last. When asked whether any of his new songs were inspired by Cheryl, he replied: “They are 100% are. There is one song about a phone call that happened between me and her and she was about to say go – this was ages ago, and it’s basically me trying to cling on saying no, it’s going to work out, don’t worry about it give it time.”

Adding, he said: “It’s a very fun song though, it’s incapturing – is that a word?”

Liam Payne revealed that there was a time he and Cheryl were on the rocks

Luckily now, things could not be any better between the couple. Talking about his love for his beautiful girlfriend, he continued: “Me and Chez – our relationship is amazing. She is just so great. I have just started being a dad and now I am here promoting my single and she gives me no bother about it.”

The father-of-one also revealed that he was missing his little boy while he was away. When asked about his son, he said: “Bear is beautiful, I love him and miss him terribly. I can’t talk about him too much as it makes me said, I miss him a lot.

“It’s hard being away from your newborn son but I understand that this is something that I have to do and I want to do.”

Liam also explained the difficulties the couple faced when deciding a name for their beautiful little boy, admitting that Cheryl got the final say in the decision: "because she had carried him around for nine months."

Liam and Cheryl welcomed baby Bear back in March

“We went through a couple of think outs – there was a long list of names. There was a name that we had and I was like ‘oh I really like this name’ and then she came up with Bear, and I thought – oh I really like that too. We were stuck between both of these names for a couple of weeks, and then I said to her, you gave birth to him and carried him around for nine months, so you get to choose the name.”

And there it seems that there is a very special reason behind their little boy’s unusual name. “The reason [Cheryl] chose the name is that she wanted a name where when he left the room people would always remember,” he said.

Asked about whether it was true that they sometimes call Bear ‘Cub’ as a nickname, Liam joked: “Cub? We call him cub sometimes, it is true. Which makes me daddy bear!"

Liam announced the birth of his son on Instagram, writing: "On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever."