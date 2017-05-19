Ivanka Trump's baby son Theodore takes first steps – see the cute video! Ivanka Trump shared the exciting moment on her Instagram account

Ivanka Trump's baby son has reached a milestone by taking his very first steps! Theodore, who turned one in March, was filmed taking his first few unsteady steps with the help of his mum, who can be heard encouraging him. In the clip, she says: "Come on! Walk to mummy. You can do it, hold it! Okay, let's go," before laughing when he falls over. Sharing the video with her 3.5 million followers on Instagram, she captioned: "Big night for baby Theodore. He took his first steps!"

Fans were quick to praise the sweet video, with one writing: "What an adorable cutie! You're a great mom!" Another added: "Oh boy...Your toddler has started to walk... He is going to be a big man to make her mom proud of him." Ivanka regularly shares snaps of her three children – Arabella, five, Joseph, three and Theodore – on Instagram, and revealed that her youngest son learned to crawl in the White House.

Ivanka recently moved to Washington D.C. with her family to work for her father, President Donald Trump. Speaking about her official role at the White House, she told CBS This Morning: "When I spoke to 60 Minutes [about having no intention to join Donald's administration] it was - I think - five or six days following the election. And I was processing real time the new reality and what it would mean… I realised that having one foot in and one foot out wouldn't work. The reality is that it all happened very organically for me."

She added: "I had to determine that my husband and I, we both wanted to be in D.C., that it was viable to move our children, that they would be happy in the new environment. After I decided I wanted to try, I needed to divest with numerous businesses.