Catherine Zeta-Jones posts sweet throwback picture of daughter Carys The Hollywood actress shares two children with husband Michael Douglas

She regularly shares lovely pictures of her children on Instagram, and Thursday was no exception. But this time round, Catherine Zeta-Jones opted to post a beautiful black and white throwback snap of herself posing with her daughter Carys. The photo sees the mother and daughter pull a variety of different faces. The Hollywood star simply wrote in the caption: "Love it when I find these moments tucked away in a photo file. #TBT."

Love it when I find these moments tucked away in a photo file. #TBT

Fans were quick to praise the picture, with one commenting: "You and your daughter are so charming!! Your daughter is gorgeous too!!!!!!" Another remarked: "You were blessed with your family. Lucky kids to have you as mom." A third post read: "Seeing your unconditional love for your family makes me happy and proud of being an admirer of yours, Cath." One follower said: "You and Carys are the cutest mother and daughter duo, Cath: thank you for sharing these sweet, private moments of your life."

Catherine, who shares 14-year-old Carys and 16-year-old Dylan with husband Michael Douglas, recently posted an adorable snap of herself with her two children. Dressed in a white fedora hat and a loose white shirt, the Chicago actress posed with her two teenage children, and captioned the sweet snap: "Nothing better."

Earlier this year, the actress opened up about her brood. Chatting to Jimmy Kimmel, she revealed that they both wanted to pursue careers in Hollywood. "They are, they are," she said. "I know it's going to be hard for them because they've got their grandfather Kirk, they've got me, they have Michael, but they so inherently love it." She continued: "They're good. They go to summer camp every year, they do three musicals and straight plays, they love it. I've had a wonderful life in this business so I only – if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn't. So I just think that they've got – they've got the talent and I know that they have the drive."