Cheryl has proved she is Liam Payne's number one fan! The new mother proudly took to her Twitter page to share a loving post after her boyfriend released his debut track, Strip That Down - his first solo material since taking a break from One Direction. Liam, 23, released his single on Friday morning, and excitedly tweeted: "And so it begins.... # StripThatDown is officially OUT NOW!!" Cheryl, 33, was quick to respond with a blue heart-shaped emoji, and she added: ".. and it is just the beginning hope you're all enjoying # StripThatDown So proud of you babe."

@LiamPayne 💙.. and it is just the beginning 🔥hope you're all enjoying #StripThatDown 🙌🏼

So proud of you babe ☺️ — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) May 19, 2017

The 1D star is currently touring in America as he promotes his new music. Earlier this week, during a chat with The Sun's Dan Wootton, Liam opened up about his relationship with Cheryl, with whom he welcomed his first child, baby Bear, this year. When asked whether any of his new songs were inspired by Cheryl, he replied: "They are 100% are. There is one song about a phone call that happened between me and her and she was about to say go - this was ages ago, and it's basically me trying to cling on saying no, it's going to work out, don't worry about it give it time." He quickly added: "It's a very fun song though, it's incapturing - is that a word?"

Luckily now, things could not be any better between the couple. Talking about his love for his beautiful girlfriend, he continued: "Me and Chez - our relationship is amazing. She is just so great. I have just started being a dad and now I am here promoting my single and she gives me no bother about it." The father-of-one also revealed that he was missing his little boy while he was away. When asked about his son, he said: "Bear is beautiful, I love him and miss him terribly. I can’t talk about him too much as it makes me said, I miss him a lot. It's hard being away from your newborn son but I understand that this is something that I have to do and I want to do."