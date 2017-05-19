Rebel Wilson talks defamation trial: 'It's really important that the truth comes out' The Pitch Perfect actress said she was looking forward to telling her side of the story

Rebel Wilson opened up to reporters outside of a Melbourne court on Thursday, and confirmed that she will be giving evidence in the defamation case on Monday. The Pitch Perfect actress has taken a magazine to trial, purporting that they lied about her age, real name and upbringing, and claimed that the story cost her film roles.

Speaking outside the court, she said: "I just want to say, I would love to sit here and spend three hours telling my side of the story because I haven't been able to say anything because of the legal proceedings but it's so good to be here. I used to live in Melbourne so it's so good to be here and I'm going to have a great weekend before the trial starts on Monday… Unfortunately the judge said that I can't say anything until I start giving my evidence on Monday which is not that long to wait."

Rebel Wilson speaks outside court ahead of her defamation trial Monday. She says she's thrilled to be in #Melbourne. More @theheraldsun. pic.twitter.com/lXca7zGfx9 — Shannon Deery (@s_deery) May 19, 2017

She spoke about the allegations on Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery, explaining: "I mean, I don't really have any skeletons in my closet — which is why it's quite hard for people to write bad stuff about me... You know, I don't have a drug addiction, or secret child. But I think, when I did go to America, I kind of just stopped saying my age. The reality is, when you work in America, you have to show your passport and your visa for every single job, so it's not like you can hide how old you are."

Rebel opened up about the court case

After the article was released, Rebel also tweeted her annoyance, writing: "OMG I'm actually a 100 year old mermaid formerly known as 'CC Chalice' ....thanks shady Australian press for your tall poppy syndrome," before adding: "Okay but all jokes aside now...my real name is Fat Patricia x." Speaking to News.com.au, she said: "I just think it’s really important that the truth comes out in this matter."