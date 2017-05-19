New dad Liam Payne opens up about bonding with Russell Brand over fatherhood The One Direction singer welcomed baby Bear with girlfriend Cheryl in March

They became first-time fathers just months apart, and now Liam Payne has revealed he has struck up an unlikely friendship with Russell Brand. The One Direction star welcomed baby Bear with girlfriend Cheryl in March, while Russell's fiancée Laura Gallacher gave birth to daughter Mabel in November last year. Speaking on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw on Friday, Liam shared: "I was actually on a flight home with Russell Brand, we were discussing [being a] dad. And everybody downloads one app that is like the put the baby to sleep app. For us, it's hairdryer sounds."

He added: "Every individual baby has their own little noise going on... There's like an album going around of baby sleeping noises." When quizzed about what's been his biggest highlight since his band went on a break, Liam confessed that it was without a doubt becoming a father. "I had a baby," he said. "That was a pretty mad part of the year. I'm proper dadding out all the time."

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old has been in America to promote his new music. He released his single with fans on Friday, and excitedly tweeted: "And so it begins.... # StripThatDown is officially OUT NOW!!" Cheryl, 33, was quick to respond with a blue heart-shaped emoji, and she added: ".. and it is just the beginning hope you're all enjoying # StripThatDown So proud of you babe."

Earlier this week, during a chat with The Sun's Dan Wootton, Liam opened up about his relationship with Cheryl. When asked whether any of his new songs were inspired by Cheryl, he replied: "They are 100% are. There is one song about a phone call that happened between me and her and she was about to say go - this was ages ago, and it's basically me trying to cling on saying no, it's going to work out, don't worry about it give it time." He quickly added: "It's a very fun song though, it's incapturing - is that a word?"