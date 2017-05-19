Loading the player...

Pippa Middleton's rise to fame - watch the video Find out more about Pippa Middleton ahead of her wedding day

Pippa Middleton has had an incredible few years. After catching the public's attention while acting as her big sister Kate's Maid of Honour in a stunning Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen gown back in 2011, Pippa has gone from strength-to-strength. Creating a successful career for herself as an author and columnist and finding the love of her life, James Matthews, here's how Pippa has risen to fame over the last few years…

Pippa wore an unforgettable gown for Kate's wedding

Born in Reading, 1983, to parents Carole and Michael, Pippa is the middle of three siblings. She and Kate also share a younger brother, James. After being educated in a series of elite schools, including Downe House School and Marlborough College, Pippa attended the University of Edinburgh. Graduating in 2006, she then worked in public relations and as an event planner.

Pippa was born in 1983

She also collaborated with Waitrose magazine and Vanity Fair before releasing her first book about hosting, Celebrate. She released her second book, Heartfelt, where proceedings went to the British Heart Foundation, for which she is an ambassador.

Pippa is an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation

Pippa first met her husband-to-be, hedge fund manager James Matthews, back in 2012. However, like her older sister's relationship with Prince William, the pair temporarily split up only to rekindle their relationship two years later. The happy couple announced their engagement in July last year, and will tie the knot on 20 May at St Mark's Church in Englefield, a small Grade I-listed country church. Pippa's sister Kate, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending the special day, while Pippa's nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be involved in the wedding as pageboy and bridesmaid.